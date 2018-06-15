Hometown Proud and Fun: Cle ElumPosted: Updated:
-
Hometown Proud: Yakima's classic, the Stop And Go Drive-In
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Veronica Padilla checked out a drive-in that has been growing along with the community.
-
Hometown Proud: Tieton Cider Works in Yakima
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon visited a brewery in Yakima that specializes in cider.
-
Hometown Proud: Pendleton Underground Tours
The City of Pendleton has a bit of a concealed history.
-
Hometown Proud: The history of the Tri-City Country Club
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Kristina Shalhoup checked out the history of the Tri-City Country Club.
-
Hometown Proud: The history of our own Kennewick station
For Kennewick's segment of Hometown Proud - and at the request of some of our viewers - we looked into the history of our station at 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue.
-
Hometown Proud: Sweets to eat at Tsp Bakeshop
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky checked out a sweet shop in West Richland.
-
New STEAM middle school in West Richland nearing completion
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky decided to check out the progress of Leona Libby Middle School in West Richland.
-
Hometown Proud: A unique distillery called Black Heron Spirits
For this week's Hometown Proud, we went just a hop, skip, and a jump away to West Richland.
-
Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton City
This week for Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup spent some time learning about everything that grows on a local and incredibly self-sufficient farm.
-
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.
-
Hometown Proud and Fun: Cle Elum part 2
Hometown Proud and Fun: Cle Elum
Suspect arrested for body found in barn
Free bikes for perfect attendance
Crews Actively Working to Keep Fire from Speading in Selah
Teen hit and killed by train in Toppenish
Strides Therapeutic Riding Center participant shares testimony story
Yakima PD detectives issue second degree murder warrant for 20-year-old man
Yakima Police Detectives have issued a second degree murder warrant for 20-year-old Dallas Martin of Bonney Lake, Washington.More >>
Suspect arrested for body buried in barn case
45-year-old Randy Shea Gardener was arrested on Thursday, June 14 for the death of an unidentified dead person buried in a barn.More >>
Level III sex offender residence notification: Juan Carlos Sandoval
Juan Carlos Sandoval is 32 years old, Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. His new residence is in the 400 block of Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside, WA 98944.More >>
Tribal member man sentenced to 7 years for brutal assault of woman
54-year-old Walter Richard Harrington, a member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes recently residing in Tieton, was sentenced after pleading guilty on November 2, 2017 to assault by strangling on Indian Reservation.More >>
Toppenish woman sentenced to 29 years for point-blank murder in Wapato
37-year-old Jennifer Joyce Douglas of Toppenish was sentenced for second degree murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.More >>
Anti-crime detectives assist in arrests of 8 illicit drug dealers
As part of the 3/10ths initiative, the Ellensburg Police Department sought funding to provide two Anti-Crime detectives.More >>
Middle school student reports being abducted in Yakima; police investigating
A female student reports being abducted while walking to school Wednesday morning.More >>
The Yakima Police Department is hiring new officers
If you've ever thought about becoming a police officer, the Yakima Police Department is hiring.More >>
