Hometown Proud and Fun: Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, WA - For this week's Hometown Proud and Fun, we ventured among the thick pines over in Cle Elum!

We found fun water activities to do at Cooper Lake, one of the many great Alpine Lakes about 25 minutes from Lake Cle Elum. Cle Elum itself may be a small town, but when you ask locals what their town has to offer, they will say something like this.

"We've always been known as the gateway to the Alpine Lakes," said Tim Penelerick, with The Last Resort. "You know it's kind of always been, the upper county has always been that easy access into the wilderness."

And the staff at The Last Resort will definitely help you experience the great outdoors.

"We do canoes, kayaks and stand up paddle boards as you can see in the summertime out here. We do river floats, that type of thing,” Penelerick said.

For those of you who have motorboats, Lake Cle Elum is the place to be. Cooper Lake is paddles only, and while you're in town ask about the waterfalls there are near these lakes. We hiked up to one of them and Penelerick says that the water is perfect on those hot summer days.

After a day at the lake, you may want to stop by Mule and Elk Brewing. The brewery was started by four friends two years ago, and get this - they came up with their name by spelling "Cle Elum" backwards with a "K".

The guys here like to focus on ales, but for those of you looking for something stronger, Heritage Distilling Company in Roslyn is also worth the stop. They've been open since November and their focus is whiskey, gin, bourbon and vodka. If you're looking to try something new and good, the folks at Heritage give you the option of doing a flight and sampling their spirits and cocktails.

They also have a membership, which allows you to create your own whiskey, gin, bourbon or vodka, title it, and put it in a cask.

The membership also comes with plenty of other perks, but what's unique about Heritage is that they are community-oriented and their spirits are actually named after several families.

"Heritage Distilling really prides itself on their 'every spirit has a story'," said Cheri Marusa, with Heritage Distilling Company. "The stills in Roslyn are named after immigrant families that came and worked in the coal mines."

If you want to have a small celebration with close friends, Heritage has private rooms where you can have food catered and enjoy some good drinks.

Overall, Heritage is a neat place, just like Mule and Elk Brewing, where they make and sell their own beer. Ales are Mule and Elk's specialties, but they also have some seasonal IPA's.