Rebuilding Mid-Columbia improves 5 families' lives in one day

TRI-CITIES, WA - There are so many organizations across the Tri-Cities that go above and beyond to give back to our community. Just today, Rebuilding Mid-Columbia transformed a total of five homes across the Tri-Cities.

Shauna Sailor is one of those five homeowners to receive home repairs today, and this isn't the first time the volunteer team has come out. Rebuilding Mid-Columbia has been able to make repairs from her garage all the way up to installing a wheel-chair accessible bathroom for her.

"I didn't think we'd ever get it done, they've always stepped up; it might've taken them a little bit of time but they've always stepped up and done the projects that we've asked to have done," said Beverly Smith, Sailor's mother and caregiver. "It may have taken a little, but they've always stepped up."

Smith says over the years, Rebuilding Mid-Columbia has rebuilt hope for her and her daughter's family... leaving Sailor pretty much speechless.

"It seems like they've done so much; they just..." Sailor said, left pretty much speechless.

Co-founder and director of Rebuilding Mid-Columbia, Crystal Carter, says she's filled with joy every time she steps inside one of these homes.

"It all started with one of these projects," Carter explained. "The team came out and installed this shower so that she could easily roll into it instead of the bathtub that was here before."

Today, volunteers across the Tri-Cities are making repairs to decks, interior floors, painting homes - the list goes on. One of those recipients, Holly Johnson, is getting that fresh coat of paint on her home today.

"I'm really at a loss for words for the kind of work they are doing; it's a miracle," said Johnson.

Reactions like this are similar across the board. Lorie Sanchez is also getting work done to her home today: a new deck, gutters, and new flooring.

"I've been waiting and wondering for a long time how I was going to get it taken care of," Sanchez said.

And the gratitude on these families' faces is priceless. In the last 18 months, Rebuilding Mid-Columbia and their partners have been able to work on more than 60 homes.

If you want to learn more about Rebuilding Mid-Columbia you can follow this link: https://www.rebuildingmc.org