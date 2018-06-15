Longtime shelter cat with diabetes still waits for his "furever" - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Longtime shelter cat with diabetes still waits for his "furever" home

Posted by Elaine Rojas-Castillo, Reporter
FINLEY, WA - Every shelter pet deserves a forever home, no matter how long they've been there. 

Today, we got to visit the Benton Franklin Humane Society in Finley and meet a very special four-legged friend.

Charlie the cat is a lovable, charming and dapper little fellow who has been with the facility for close to five years! At almost ten years old, Charlie has eyes that can light up a room... but with his diabetes, he hasn't been able to find his forever home.

Intake Coordinator Jillian Hilliard says people get discouraged about his condition, but his heart is bigger than any illness.

"Just because an animal has a special need, it shouldn't deter them from adopting," Hilliard said. "He... is... it is very surprising that he is still here, due to his awesome personality."

All of Charlie's furry friends have love for anyone and everyone who comes to see them, from the biggest pup to the littlest kitten.

If you want to adopt Charlie or any of the other animals you've seen in the video, head down to their open house on Saturday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a Benton County Sheriff's Office K-9 demo happening at 1 p.m.

    •   