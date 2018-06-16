Strides Therapeutic Riding Center participant shares testimony s - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Strides Therapeutic Riding Center participant shares testimony story

Therapy through horses- that's what one organization called Strides is working to do for those with disabilities and veterans.

One rider has been apart of the organization for 12 years now and has come a long way since joining the program.

Braxton first started riding horses when he was little. His mom, Shandiin Schwensimam, says initially he wouldn't even go near a horse, let alone get on one. 12 years later Braxton is now freely riding by himself.

Tori Heckman and Melissa Rojas are both on the board of directors for Strides and both say, Braxton isn't the only one who's come a long way.

"They are amazing creatures," said Melissa Rojas.

"Why are you crying?" asked Tori Heckman.

"Because of Diva yesterday. She's a 4 or 5-year-old girl. She was screaming and screaming," said Melissa Rojas.  "We have a new pony and I was afraid that she would be startled and afraid of the little girls cries, but she stepped forward towards the girl and tried to nose her. The way they know when to do that, it's amazing.>

The organizations target audience are veterans and those with a disability. If you're interested in learning more about this organization, then you can head on over to the website below.

https://www.stridestc.org/about-us

