Teen hit and killed by train in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- A railroad official says one of its trains struck and killed a 17-year-old boy.
  
BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas says the collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Saturday in Toppenish in south-central Washington.
  
Melonas says the eastbound train with empty grain cars was traveling 47 mph when the crew saw the boy between the rails on the tracks.
  
He says the crew applied the emergency braking system but failed to stop in time. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.
 

