Two people hit by trains in Toppenish over the weekend

TOPPENISH- Two people have been hit by trains over the weekend. 

At 10:48 Sunday morning, Topenish Police received a call of a train vs. pedestrian in between Buena Way and South Toppenish Ave. Traffic has been blocked off and diverted on Buena Way at South Elm St. as well as Buena Way at Asotin Ave.

TPD said the woman is in her 40s and was transported to a hospital nearby in critical condition.

Since she was enrolled, Tribal PD will be handling the investigation.

Saturday: A railroad official says one of its trains struck and killed a 17-year-old boy.
  
BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas says the collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Saturday in Toppenish in south-central Washington.
  
Melonas says the eastbound train with empty grain cars was traveling 47 mph when the crew saw the boy between the rails on the tracks.
  
He says the crew applied the emergency braking system but failed to stop in time. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

