Live Latin Band

Event Location: 2525 N 20th Ave Pasco WA

Event Date: June 23rd 2018 SATURDAY

Time of the Event: 9pm

Join us at THE GRIZZLY BAR IN PASCO, Saturday June 23rd for LIVE music from Los Capirinhos. Cover charge is $10, Doors open at 9pm. Please call Perlecia @509-544-3626 to reserve a table! Los Capirinhos is a local Latin band that performs SKA, REGGAE, ROCK and much more! Come and dance all night, drink specials and large dance floor! Kick off the summer, with the smooth rhythmic sounds of Latin music dancing at THE GRIZZLY BAR. Hope to see you there 21 and older. https://www.facebook.com/TheGrizzlyBar/