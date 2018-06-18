Speeches That Shaped America

Event Location: 500 Amon Park Dr, Richland, WA 99352

Event Date: 4 July 2018

Time of the Event: 2:00PM-4:00PM

The Richland Players are pleased to present their second annual celebration of Historical Speeches on Independence Day. Local actors will present a combination of patriotic speeches, songs and poetry. This is a perfect family friendly break in your Independence Day Celebrations to celebrate America’s history. Admission is free—donations accepted. Location: The Fingernail at Howard Amon Park, Richland. Date: July 4th Time: 2PM Bring: Lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. Water is recommended. This year’s production will feature: -Poem - "Let America be America Again" by Langston Hughes -Speech - "Light on the Indian Situation" by Carlos Montezuma 1912 -Song - "Marine Hymn" -Speech - by FDR Presenters include: Rhoda Williams, Chad Everett, Elizabeth Vann-Clark, Ted Miller, Joe Escamillo, Jeff Dagle, Nathan Dirkmaat, Ron Mabry.