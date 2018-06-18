Business Spotlight: Chiropractic Desert in Richland - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Business Spotlight: Chiropractic Desert in Richland

Posted: Updated:

RICHLAND, WA - Chiropractic Desert in Richland is using a laser therapy treatment to help reduce pain and inflammation.

"It produces no heat, no tissue damage, treatment is painless - specifically designed to stimulate the pain receptors to reduce pain from injured areas due to chronic stress, arthritis, and more," said Dr. Gib Garberg Chiropractor.

The laser can help treat various conditions such as headaches, migraines, cervical thoracic and lumbar as well as knee injuries and ankle injuries. It can also help speed healing from surgical wounds. This type of therapy is meant to stimulate the cells to heal and recover.

"Most patients that come in and give this a try, 60 percent of people notice significant results on or after the third visit," Dr. Garberg said.

For more information, visit richlandlaserpaintherapy.com.

