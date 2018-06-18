Suspects sought after TAJ Mart robbery in Milton-Freewater - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Suspects sought after TAJ Mart robbery in Milton-Freewater



MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - On Saturday, June 16 at about 7:58 p.m., the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a cold robbery that had happened earlier that morning at the TAJ Food Mart at 84802 Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.

The owner reported a young Hispanic man had entered the store at about 6:30 a.m., grabbed an 18-pack of Budweiser beer, and ran out of the store. The suspect got into the passenger side of a white Chevrolet car with damage to the front passenger side and drove off toward toward Milton-Freewater.

The gas attendant had followed the vehicle until the suspects held a handgun up in the air, displaying it for her to see. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify the suspects and vehicle. Anyone having information please contact their 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651. The investigation is ongoing. Case 18-0901.

