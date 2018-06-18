Sheriff's deputies looking for Hermiston Comfort Inn & Suites robber

HERMISTON, OR - On Sunday, June 17 at about 1:27 a.m., the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery that had just happened at the Comfort Inn & Suites at 77514 S. Highway 207 in Hermiston.

A male suspect entered the lobby of the business, showed a gun and ordered the clerk give him all the money in the cash drawer and safe. The clerk complied and the male exited the building.

The suspect is described as possibly a Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall, dark hair, wearing a light colored jacket with a hood pulled over around his face. He was carrying a dark colored bag or backpack, which he instructed the clerk to put the money into.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is working with the business to retrieve video. It is anticipated clearer photos will be released in the future.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify the suspect. Anyone having information please contact their 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651. The investigation is ongoing.