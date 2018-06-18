Bystander fatally shoots gunman attacking Walmart shoppers - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Bystander fatally shoots gunman attacking Walmart shoppers

Posted: Updated:

TUMWATER, WA (AP) - A gunman wounded two people before being fatally shot by a bystander at a Walmart store in Washington state Sunday evening.
  
The incident happened about 5 p.m. in Tumwater.
  
KOMO-TV reports that a witness says people were in line when they heard gunfire in the store. The station reports that as people fled the store, the gunman followed and shots were heard outside.
  
Police tell the station that the gunman then attempted to carjack someone and was shot by a bystander.
  
One shooting victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital, while another was being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
  
Police are investigating four scenes connected with the shooting.

Tumwater is in Thurston County and near Olympia.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

