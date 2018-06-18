June Horse Camp

Event Location: 52964 Bisson Rd E Reardan WA 99029

Event Date: 06/21/2018 - 06/24/2018

Time of the Event: 6pm - 4pm

Join the Old Stone Creek team for their 3 part series horse camp. ANY HORSE SKILL LEVEL!! Come out to just enjoy meeting others who love horses just as much! We have two ways to enjoy camp this year! Day Camp or Overnight camp First up on the schedule is : June 21st -June 24th Day Camp: Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 8:00am - 4pm each day Boys & Girls from age 5 - 18 $50.00 Over nights: drop off is Thursday between 6pm - 7pm and goes through June 24th with pick up time at 4pm Girls ages 10 & up $100.00 Come and enjoy a weekend of horse riding, trails and arena work. Bring your own horse or use our "staff" horses (aka barn horses) Day Camp with your own horse (you haul in each day) $75.00 Overnight Camp with your own horse (stays at Old Stone Creek) $150.00 The days will be filled with horse activities geared toward developing riders into an accomplished equestrian. As well as just having a good time. We want to ensure that everyone will learn the ropes from the ground up and not simply be left in the saddle. Our camp educates your equestrian the reality and responsibilities of managing the daily care of their horse. · 2 riding periods a day (weather depending - heat index) Campers also have one formal lesson and one additional riding activity each day. In lessons, campers learn and practice English riding disciplines · Horsemanship - every day! - Campers learn how to care for their horses with activities such as grooming, tacking, first aid, hoof care, nutrition and anatomy. · Barn Chores - every day ! - Campers learn how to care for horses by participating in daily chores- mucking paddocks, cleaning tack, feeding and barn maintenance. · Fun Activities - such as water balloon fights, hanging out in the creek and so much more Sample Schedule: 7am- wake up, get dressed & feed/care for horses 8am- breakfast & greet day campers 9am- morning session - break up into beginner, immediate & advance classes. We will be riding in the arena working with the horses to each groups skill level 11:30- Lunch 1pm- afternoon session, group hands on clinic 2pm- Horseback Games 4pm- day Campers go home & Dinner for overnighters 6pm- trail ride for Overnighters 8pm- movie 10pm- lights out Girls should bring their own snacks, sleeping bag (an extra blanket), pillow, camp fire blanket, long pants, shoes (no open toes), swim suit, towel, water bottle, plush stuff animal. Girl will be sleeping in the barn so make sure they know it could get cold. There will be hay covering the barn floor - mats or other items necessary to help your child sleep comfortable is welcome. Cell Phones and electronics will only be permited during their free time. TO SIGN UP: $25 Holding Spot and Waiver signed sent to: Old Stone Creek 52964 Bisson Rd E Reardan WA 99029 See Our other events: https://www.facebook.com/events/142737086393820/ https://www.facebook.com/events/180828185857118/