Odors reported in 242-A pump storage room

RICHLAND, WA - Two Hanford workers were released back to work after undergoing medical evaluation Friday for odors reported in the 242-A pump storage room airlock.

One of the workers reported symptoms while the other did not. The employees were performing valve line-up prerequisites for the upcoming 242-A Evaporator campaign and were not in an area that requires use of a supplied-air respirator.

Workers were instructed to leave the area and access to the area was restricted.

Industrial hygiene technicians collected samples in the area using direct-read instruments, which showed no elevated readings. Bag samples also resulted in readings at or below background levels.

Access to the area has been restored.

