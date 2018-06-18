NBC Right Now help center: health and fitness - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Posted by Elaine Rojas-Castillo, Reporter
KENNEWICK, WA - For this week's help center, we invited three Kadlec nutritionists and a Gold's Gym personal trainer to help us answer viewer questions about health and fitness.

Topics ranged from empty calories and kids' sugar consumption to how much protein a person should eat per day and what a balanced meal looks like. We also discussed when is the best time of the day to exercise.

To learn more, watch the videos above.

