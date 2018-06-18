TRI-CITIES, WA - The 9th annual Tri-Cities Geocoin Challenge begins Thursday, June 21 through June 24. The event, which attracts hundreds of participants from around the U.S. and beyond is headquartered in Sacajawea State Park, Pasco, but takes place throughout the Tri-Cities and West Richland.

The official hunt begins with passports being distributed on Saturday, June 23 at 8:00 a.m. in Sacajawea State Park. 32 new geocaches will be placed throughout the four cities. Participants must find 28 out of the 32 geocaches. Each geocache has a unique code or paper punch. Once the passport is completed, it should be returned to Sacajawea State Park on Saturday or Sunday to earn this year’s geocoin set. After Sunday, they can also be dropped off at the Richland Community Center’s Parks and Recreation Department.

All that is needed to participate is a Global Position System (GPS) or smart phone, and a sense of adventure.

This year’s theme is Taste of the Tri-Cities, so the caches may be are hidden near food and beverage establishments to showcase the area’s hospitality side.

In addition to the Saturday, Mega event, there will be a Lab Cache Kick-Off event, Meet and Greet, Poker Run, Geo Survivor Games, food trucks and prizes!

A Discovery Park day or year pass is required to enter Sacajawea Park. Camping and meals are extra. For more information, visit www.tricitygeocoin.com or visit their Facebook page.