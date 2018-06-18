9th annual Tri-Cities Geocoin ChallengePosted: Updated:
9th annual Tri-Cities Geocoin Challenge
The 9th annual Tri-Cities Geocoin Challenge begins Thursday, June 21 through June 24.More >>
Odors reported in 242-A pump storage room
Two Hanford workers were released back to work after undergoing medical evaluation Friday for odors reported in the 242-A pump storage room airlock.More >>
Sheriff's deputies looking for Hermiston Comfort Inn & Suites robber
On Sunday, June 17 at about 1:27 a.m., the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery that had just happened at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Hermiston.More >>
Suspects sought after TAJ Mart robbery in Milton-Freewater
On Saturday, June 16 at about 7:58 p.m., the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a cold robbery that had happened earlier that morning at the TAJ Food Mart in Milton-Freewater.More >>
Two people hit by trains in Toppenish over the weekend
TOPPENISH- Two people have been hit by trains over the weekend. At 10:48 Sunday morning, Topenish Police received a call of a train vs. pedestrian in between Buena Way and South Toppenish Ave. Traffic has been blocked off and diverted on Buena Way at South Elm St. as well as Buena Way at Asotin Ave. TPD said the woman is in her 40s and was transported to a hospital nearby in critical condition. Since she was enrolled, Tribal PD will be handling the investigation.
Pasco couple combines their passions through a School of Ballet and Capoeira
A Pasco couple is helping people find their center- through fitness. Kate and Deshawn Robins started a school of Capoeira and Ballet in January called "Find Your Center." If you aren't familiar with Capoeira, it's otherwise known as a form of martial arts. Kate and Deshawn decided to combine both in one studio. Their motivation in doing so- "Both of these art forms are complicated and they both have a lot of history. We both had experiences that we wanted to share with the community."
Teen hit and killed by train in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- A railroad official says one of its trains struck and killed a 17-year-old boy. BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas says the collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Saturday in Toppenish in south-central Washington. Melonas says the eastbound train with empty grain cars was traveling 47 mph when the crew saw the boy between the rails on the tracks. He says the crew applied the emergency braking system but failed to stop in time.
Strides Therapeutic Riding Center participant shares testimony story
Therapy through horses- that's what one organization called Strides is working to do for those with disabilities and veterans. One rider has been apart of the organization for 12 years now and has come a long way since joining the program. Braxton first started riding horses when he was little. His mom, Shandiin Schwensimam, says initially he wouldn't even go near a horse, let alone get on one. 12 years later Braxton is now freely riding by himself.
Longtime shelter cat with diabetes still waits for his "furever" home
Every shelter pet deserves a forever home, no matter how long they've been there.More >>
PSD teachers receive grants from Washington FFA Foundation
Two Pasco School District agricultural science teachers have been selected to receive thousands of dollars in grant money from the state legislature to help advance agricultural science education.More >>
