FREE Community Presentation: Resetting Your Dynamic – Getting Mobile After Treatment

Event Location: Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave, Kennewick, WA

Event Date: July 26th

Time of the Event: 4-5 pm

Speaker: Andy Hay, PTA, CKTP, Oasis Physical Therapy The treatments used to battle cancer can in themselves inflict some disruption on our movement and motivation. Join us for education aimed at those recovering from some of the physical side effects of cancer treatment: stiffness, neuropathy, inflammation, mobility issues and loss of energy. Patients, survivors, and caregivers may all find useful information on how physical therapy can minimize pesky lingering side effects of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. This event is free and open to the public. Please call (509) 737-3427 to RSVP by July 23rd.