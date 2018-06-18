Wapato's new elementary celebrates ribbon cuttingPosted: Updated:
Wapato's new elementary celebrates ribbon cutting
After a long wait, the Wapato School District is happy to announce they have a brand new elementary school.
Two people hit by trains in Toppenish over the weekend
Pasco couple combines their passions through a School of Ballet and Capoeira
Teen hit and killed by train in Toppenish
Strides Therapeutic Riding Center participant shares testimony story
Yakima PD detectives issue second degree murder warrant for 20-year-old man
Yakima Police Detectives have issued a second degree murder warrant for 20-year-old Dallas Martin of Bonney Lake, Washington.
Suspect arrested for body buried in barn case
45-year-old Randy Shea Gardener was arrested on Thursday, June 14 for the death of an unidentified dead person buried in a barn.
Level III sex offender residence notification: Juan Carlos Sandoval
Juan Carlos Sandoval is 32 years old, Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. His new residence is in the 400 block of Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside, WA 98944.
Tribal member man sentenced to 7 years for brutal assault of woman
54-year-old Walter Richard Harrington, a member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes recently residing in Tieton, was sentenced after pleading guilty on November 2, 2017 to assault by strangling on Indian Reservation.
Toppenish woman sentenced to 29 years for point-blank murder in Wapato
37-year-old Jennifer Joyce Douglas of Toppenish was sentenced for second degree murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
