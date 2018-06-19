YouthBuild students build a home and a better future

YouthBuild students build a home and a better futurePosted: Updated:
TBT: Allan Brothers
Wells Fargo employees help vet
YSO mental health expert
Yakima man attends Alzheimer's Association Night at Mariners game
New Wapato elementary
Throwback Thursday: Allan Bros. Fruit family settles in Naches in 1900s
Cherries are the inspiration for today's Throwback Thursday! It's the beginning of the harvest season and we got a history lesson of Allan Brothers Fruit in Naches.More >>
Yakima Central Plaza added to ballot with 4-3 vote
The drama surrounding the controversial Yakima Central Plaza just won't go away, and soon the public could let the City Council know how they feel about the project.More >>
Davis High School students participate in NASA camp
School may be out, but learning happens all year round.More >>
Wells Fargo employees help a disabled vet prepare for home inspection
Everyone needs a little help sometimes, and Wells Fargo understands that - that's why on Tuesday they helped out a veteran in need.More >>
YSO's mental health officer talks importance of public interaction
Every day, law enforcement responders to mental health calls and officers do the best they can dealing with someone who may be in crisis.More >>
Operation Dry Water: Emphasis patrols target boating under the influence June 29 to July 1
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is asking boaters to help keep everyone safe by not consuming alcohol or marijuana while out on the water—especially when operating a boat.More >>
Wapato's new elementary celebrates ribbon cutting
After a long wait, the Wapato School District is happy to announce they have a brand new elementary school.More >>
Yakima man attends Alzheimer's Association Night at Mariners game
Before the Mariners game on Friday night, June 15, there was a really cool moment for Yakima native Austin Hunter.More >>
Two people hit by trains in Toppenish over the weekend
Pasco couple combines their passions through a School of Ballet and Capoeira
Pasco couple combines their passions through a School of Ballet and CapoeiraA Pasco couple is helping people find their center- through fitness. Kate and Deshawn Robins started a school of Capoeira and Ballet in January called "Find Your Center." If you aren't familiar with Capoeira, it's otherwise known as a form of martial arts. Kate and Deshawn decided to combine both in one studio. Their motivation in doing so- "Both of these art forms are complicated and they both have a lot of history. We both had experiences tha...More >>A Pasco couple is helping people find their center- through fitness. Kate and Deshawn Robins started a school of Capoeira and Ballet in January called "Find Your Center." If you aren't familiar with Capoeira, it's otherwise known as a form of martial arts. Kate and Deshawn decided to combine both in one studio. Their motivation in doing so- "Both of these art forms are complicated and they both have a lot of history. We both had experiences tha...More >>