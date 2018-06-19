YouthBuild students build a home and a better future

YAKIMA, WA - YouthBuild Yakima Valley students are collaborating with Habitat for Humanity to build a family in need a new home.

YouthBuild is a national program for adults ages 16 and up who left high school without receiving a diploma. Funded through grants from the U.S. Department of labor, it allows students to finish their education, gain the skills they need for employment, and learn valuable lessons in becoming a leader in their community. Students get hands-on experience working in various trades and jobs.

Habitat for Humanity and YouthBuild of Yakima Valley is having a ground breaking ceremony June 20 at 1 p.m. at 180 E. McDonald Road in Toppenish.

For more information on applying for YouthBuild, head on over to their website https://www.yvoic.org/services/youthbuild.html

In order to apply, a student must be: