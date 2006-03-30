School Closures and Delays

School Closures and DelaysUpdated:
Weather Authority Forecast
Today's Forecast
- 49°
- 33°
Good Evening!
It's been a stormy day in our area with lots of rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. We've seen reports of 7 inches of snow on the East Slopes of the Cascades and around 4 inches up near Spokane. Down here in the lower elevations we've see .25 to .50 inches of rainfall.
Now a cold front will increase our winds through tonight. Winds for most of WA… SW 10-20 Gusts 25-35 MPH. However, very gusty/damaging winds will be possible along the foothills of the Blues into northeast OR and west in the the Simcoe Highlands (Goldendale, WA).
Wind Advisory - Foothills, Northeast OR and West to the Simco… Until Friday 4 AM
- SW 25-35 Gusts 50-55 MPH
- Strongest 1-10 PM Thursday
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades… Until 10 PM
- Passes
- Snow: 10-20"
- Changing to Freezing Rain and Rain by late afternoon/evening
Winter Storm Warning - Blues… Until 4 AM Friday
- Ski Bluewood and Tollgate
- Snow: 8-15" above 4,500 ft
Winter Weather Advisory - East Slopes… Until 7 PM
- Snow: 5-9" above 2,500 ft
High pressure returns Friday through early next week with dry weather. Areas of low clouds and fog will develop this weekend under a strengthening inversion. Unsettled weather returns early next week with a series of storm systems that will bring us more rain in the lowlands and snow for the mountains.
Stay safe and have a great evening!
Tim Adams
6-Day Forecast: Tri Cities
Friday
- 49°
- 33°
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
- 44°
- 29°
Patchy Fog, Partly Sunny
Sunday
- 40°
- 30°
Morning Fog, Mostly Cloudy
Monday
- 40°
- 32°
Low Clouds and Fog
Tuesday
- 47°
- 37°
Chance for Rain
Wednesday
- 45°
- 33°
Scattered Showers
Currently in Tri Cities as of
- 37°(Feels like 37°)
- Scattered Clouds
- Wind: NNE @ 3 mph
- Barometer: 30.01 in.
- Sunrise: 07:37:26 am
- Sunset: 04:31:50 pm
- Humidity: 96
- Visibility: 9 mi.
- UV Index: 0
6-Day Forecast: Yakima
Thursday
- 39°
- 34°
Considerable cloudiness
Friday
- 46°
- 32°
Mostly cloudy
Saturday
- 47°
- 32°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Sunday
- 44°
- 33°
Partly cloudy
Monday
- 44°
- 36°
Considerable cloudiness
Tuesday
- 43°
- 34°
Morning showers
Currently in Yakima as of
- 37°(Feels like 33°)
- Overcast
- Wind: SW @ 5 mph
- Barometer: 29.97 in.
- Sunrise: 07:44:16 am
- Sunset: 04:36:27 pm
- Humidity: 93
- Visibility: 2.5 mi.
- UV Index: 0
6-Day Forecast: Ellensburg
Thursday
- 36°
- 32°
Chance of showers
Friday
- 40°
- 32°
Showers ending by midday
Saturday
- 40°
- 32°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Sunday
- 40°
- 34°
Partly cloudy
Monday
- 40°
- 34°
More clouds than sun
Tuesday
- 40°
- 31°
Showers possible
Currently in Ellensburg as of
- 34°(Feels like 29°)
- Overcast
- Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
- Barometer: 29.95 in.
- Sunrise: 07:45:57 am
- Sunset: 04:34:45 pm
- Humidity: 92
- Visibility: 7 mi.
- UV Index: 0
6-Day Forecast: Walla Walla
Thursday
- 51°
- 44°
Showers possible
Friday
- 50°
- 40°
Morning showers
Saturday
- 46°
- 34°
Clouds giving way to sun
Sunday
- 40°
- 34°
Partly cloudy
Monday
- 41°
- 38°
Partly cloudy
Tuesday
- 45°
- 39°
Showers
Currently in Walla Walla as of
- 49°(Feels like 44°)
- Overcast
- Wind: S @ 13 mph
- Barometer: 29.98 in.
- Sunrise: 07:33:38 am
- Sunset: 04:29:04 pm
- Humidity: 77
- Visibility: 10 mi.
- UV Index: 0
6-Day Forecast: Moses Lake
Thursday
- 37°
- 30°
Cloudy
Friday
- 38°
- 33°
Mostly cloudy
Saturday
- 38°
- 31°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Sunday
- 39°
- 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Monday
- 40°
- 34°
More clouds than sun
Tuesday
- 41°
- 33°
Mostly cloudy
Currently in Moses Lake as of
- 34°(Feels like 30°)
- Overcast
- Wind: NW @ 5 mph
- Barometer: 29.98 in.
- Sunrise: 07:41:40 am
- Sunset: 04:29:01 pm
- Humidity: 100
- Visibility: 10 mi.
- UV Index: 0
Regional Conditions
- Tri Cities
- 37°
- Yakima
- 37°
- Ellensburg
- 34°
- Walla Walla
- 49°
- Moses Lake
- 34°