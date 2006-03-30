School Closures and Delays - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

School Closures and Delays

Updated:

There are currently no school closures or delays.

Weather Authority Forecast

Today's Forecast

Today's Forecast Image
  • 49°
  • 33°

Good Evening!

It's been a stormy day in our area with lots of rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. We've seen reports of 7 inches of snow on the East Slopes of the Cascades and around 4 inches up near Spokane. Down here in the lower elevations we've see .25 to .50 inches of rainfall.

 Now a cold front will increase our winds through tonight.  Winds for most of WA… SW 10-20 Gusts 25-35 MPH.  However, very gusty/damaging winds will be possible along the foothills of the Blues into northeast OR and west in the the Simcoe Highlands (Goldendale, WA).

 

Wind Advisory - Foothills, Northeast OR and West to the Simco… Until Friday 4 AM

- SW 25-35 Gusts 50-55 MPH

- Strongest 1-10 PM Thursday

 

Winter Storm Warning - Cascades… Until 10 PM

- Passes

- Snow: 10-20"

- Changing to Freezing Rain and Rain by late afternoon/evening

 

Winter Storm Warning - Blues… Until 4 AM Friday

- Ski Bluewood and Tollgate

- Snow: 8-15" above 4,500 ft

 

Winter Weather Advisory - East Slopes… Until 7 PM

- Snow: 5-9" above 2,500 ft

High pressure returns Friday through early next week with dry weather.  Areas of low clouds and fog will develop this weekend under a strengthening inversion.  Unsettled weather returns early next week with a series of storm systems that will bring us more rain in the lowlands and snow for the mountains.

Stay safe and have a great evening!

Tim Adams

6-Day Forecast: Tri Cities

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 49°
  • 33°

Partly Cloudy

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 44°
  • 29°

Patchy Fog, Partly Sunny

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 40°
  • 30°

Morning Fog, Mostly Cloudy

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 40°
  • 32°

Low Clouds and Fog

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 47°
  • 37°

Chance for Rain

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 45°
  • 33°

Scattered Showers

Currently in Tri Cities as of

  • 37°(Feels like 37°)
  • Scattered Clouds
  • Wind: NNE @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 30.01 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:37:26 am
  • Sunset: 04:31:50 pm
  • Humidity: 96
  • Visibility: 9 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Yakima

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 39°
  • 34°

Considerable cloudiness

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 46°
  • 32°

Mostly cloudy

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 47°
  • 32°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 44°
  • 33°

Partly cloudy

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 44°
  • 36°

Considerable cloudiness

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 43°
  • 34°

Morning showers

Currently in Yakima as of

  • 37°(Feels like 33°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: SW @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 29.97 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:44:16 am
  • Sunset: 04:36:27 pm
  • Humidity: 93
  • Visibility: 2.5 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Ellensburg

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 36°
  • 32°

Chance of showers

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 40°
  • 32°

Showers ending by midday

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 40°
  • 32°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 40°
  • 34°

Partly cloudy

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 40°
  • 34°

More clouds than sun

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 40°
  • 31°

Showers possible

Currently in Ellensburg as of

  • 34°(Feels like 29°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
  • Barometer: 29.95 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:45:57 am
  • Sunset: 04:34:45 pm
  • Humidity: 92
  • Visibility: 7 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Walla Walla

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 51°
  • 44°

Showers possible

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 50°
  • 40°

Morning showers

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 46°
  • 34°

Clouds giving way to sun

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 40°
  • 34°

Partly cloudy

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 41°
  • 38°

Partly cloudy

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 45°
  • 39°

Showers

Currently in Walla Walla as of

  • 49°(Feels like 44°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: S @ 13 mph
  • Barometer: 29.98 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:33:38 am
  • Sunset: 04:29:04 pm
  • Humidity: 77
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Moses Lake

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 37°
  • 30°

Cloudy

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 38°
  • 33°

Mostly cloudy

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 38°
  • 31°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 39°
  • 32°

Mix of sun and clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 40°
  • 34°

More clouds than sun

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 41°
  • 33°

Mostly cloudy

Currently in Moses Lake as of

  • 34°(Feels like 30°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: NW @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 29.98 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:41:40 am
  • Sunset: 04:29:01 pm
  • Humidity: 100
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

Regional Conditions

Tri Cities
37°
Yakima
37°
Ellensburg
34°
Walla Walla
49°
Moses Lake
34°
