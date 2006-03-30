School Closures and Delays

Today's Forecast

49°

33°

Good Evening!

It's been a stormy day in our area with lots of rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. We've seen reports of 7 inches of snow on the East Slopes of the Cascades and around 4 inches up near Spokane. Down here in the lower elevations we've see .25 to .50 inches of rainfall.

Now a cold front will increase our winds through tonight. Winds for most of WA… SW 10-20 Gusts 25-35 MPH. However, very gusty/damaging winds will be possible along the foothills of the Blues into northeast OR and west in the the Simcoe Highlands (Goldendale, WA).

Wind Advisory - Foothills, Northeast OR and West to the Simco… Until Friday 4 AM

- SW 25-35 Gusts 50-55 MPH

- Strongest 1-10 PM Thursday

Winter Storm Warning - Cascades… Until 10 PM

- Passes

- Snow: 10-20"

- Changing to Freezing Rain and Rain by late afternoon/evening

Winter Storm Warning - Blues… Until 4 AM Friday

- Ski Bluewood and Tollgate

- Snow: 8-15" above 4,500 ft

Winter Weather Advisory - East Slopes… Until 7 PM

- Snow: 5-9" above 2,500 ft

High pressure returns Friday through early next week with dry weather. Areas of low clouds and fog will develop this weekend under a strengthening inversion. Unsettled weather returns early next week with a series of storm systems that will bring us more rain in the lowlands and snow for the mountains.

Stay safe and have a great evening!

Tim Adams

