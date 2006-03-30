Advertising Department Information - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Check out the Power of NBC Right Now

Put the Power to Work for You!

Advertising Department Information

Advertising Locations:

Broadcast TV:

Desktop and Mobile Web:

Monthly Unique Visitors: 353,524

Monthly Page Views: 1,518,344

Tablet and Phone App:

Monthly Ad Views: 296,592

Social Media:

150,106 KNDU Facebook Fans

3,810 KNDO Facebook Fans

7,250 NBC Right Now Twitter Followers

Our business is growing your business.

For advertising information and PSA submissions contact: Cameron Derrick at cameron.derrick@kndu.com (509)737-6708

KNDU-TV / KNDU.com
3312 W. Kennewick Avenue
Kennewick, WA 99336
Phone: (509) 737-6710
Fax: (509) 737-6767

KNDO-TV / KNDO.com
216 W. Yakima Ave.
Yakima, WA 98902
Phone: (509) 225-2303
Fax: (509) 225-2316

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures