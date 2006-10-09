KNDO Coats For Kids - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KNDO Coats For Kids

For over thirty years both KNDO and KNDU have an annual public service campaign to aid local children who needed warm coats for the winter. Thanks to the generosity of our viewers and sponsors, over the years many children have been able to have a warm coat during the winter months. 

If you are in need of a warm coat, you can visit any of these distribution centers for help.  If you have a new or gently used heavy coat you would like to donate, any of our drop off locations will be happy to take them for you.

All coats are cleaned before given back to the community to those in need. Thank you Yakima Specialties-Yakima Medical Laundry and Tri-City Cleaners for their services."

It is imperative that any children's coat collected is received by a child in the community it was donated in.
 

Distribution Centers

Coats collected in Yakima/Selah/Naches/Union Gap will be distributed by the Salvation Army

11 S. 6th Ave
Yakima WA
509-453-3139

  • KNDO Coats For Kids Drop Off

    • 6 locations

      All six branches of Central Valley Bank will be collection sites for KNDO. Please stop by with your coat donation and make this a warm season for everyone! " Click here

    • 1 location

      Yakima Specialties

      Yakima Specialties is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Coats for Kids drive. You can drop off any new or gently used heavy coats at this location.

    • 5 locations

      Tree Top Outlet

      Bring your gently used or new heavy coat to donate, your donations will help keep a child warm this winter.

    • Campbell & Company

      Campbell & Company is proud to be a sponsor of KNDO's 2017 Coats for Kid's drive.

    • 3 locations

      ShopKo Hometown

      Bring your gently used or new heavy coat to donate, your donations will help keep a child warm this winter.

    • 1 location

      Yakima Specialties-Yakima Medical Laundry

      This is Yakima Specialties' 2nd year of helping KNDO's Coats For Kids by cleaning the coats before they are given to kids in our community.

    • 1 location

      11 S. 6th Ave.Yakima, WA 98902(509) 453-3139

    • 1 location

       216 W. Yakima Ave in downtown Yakima

