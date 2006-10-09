KNDO Coats For Kids

For over thirty years both KNDO and KNDU have an annual public service campaign to aid local children who needed warm coats for the winter. Thanks to the generosity of our viewers and sponsors, over the years many children have been able to have a warm coat during the winter months.



If you are in need of a warm coat, you can visit any of these distribution centers for help. If you have a new or gently used heavy coat you would like to donate, any of our drop off locations will be happy to take them for you.

All coats are cleaned before given back to the community to those in need. Thank you Yakima Specialties-Yakima Medical Laundry and Tri-City Cleaners for their services."

It is imperative that any children's coat collected is received by a child in the community it was donated in.



Distribution Centers

Coats collected in Yakima/Selah/Naches/Union Gap will be distributed by the Salvation Army.

11 S. 6th Ave

Yakima WA

509-453-3139