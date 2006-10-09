KNDO Coats For Kids
KNDO Coats For Kids Drop Off
-
6 locations
All six branches of Central Valley Bank will be collection sites for KNDO. Please stop by with your coat donation and make this a warm season for everyone! " Click here
-
1 location
Yakima Specialties
Yakima Specialties is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Coats for Kids drive. You can drop off any new or gently used heavy coats at this location.
-
5 locations
Tree Top Outlet
Bring your gently used or new heavy coat to donate, your donations will help keep a child warm this winter.
-
Campbell & Company
Campbell & Company is proud to be a sponsor of KNDO's 2017 Coats for Kid's drive.
-
3 locations
ShopKo Hometown
Bring your gently used or new heavy coat to donate, your donations will help keep a child warm this winter.
-
1 location
Yakima Specialties-Yakima Medical Laundry
This is Yakima Specialties' 2nd year of helping KNDO's Coats For Kids by cleaning the coats before they are given to kids in our community.
-
1 location
11 S. 6th Ave.Yakima, WA 98902(509) 453-3139
-
1 location
216 W. Yakima Ave in downtown Yakima
-