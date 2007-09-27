Battelle - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2 barrels and 13 boxes

Battelle

Battelle is proud to be a premier sponsor of the 2016 KNDU Coats for Kids drive. Battelle takes over 500 coats back into area schools to ensure children in need of a warm coat have one this year.
ETB
3200 Innovation Boulevard
Richland, WA 99354
NSB
3230 Innovation Boulevard
Richland, WA 99354
EMSL
3335 Innovation Boulevard
Richland, WA 99354
LSB
3350 George Washington Way
Richland, WA 99354
ROB
902 Battelle Blvd.
Richland, WA 99354
Sigma 2
3180 George Washington Way
Richland, WA 99354
2400 Stevens
2400 Stevens
Richland, WA 99354
Systems Engineering Laboratory (3820)
820 Horn Rapids Road
Richland, WA 99354
Rad Detection Building (3420)
638 Horn Rapids Road
Richland, WA 99354
SEF
2801 Salk Ave.
Richland, WA 99354
CSF
3300 Stevens Drive
Richland, WA 99354
SEB/3820
820 Horn Rapids Road
Richland, WA 99354
PSF/3420
638 Horn Rapids Road
Richland, WA 99354
SEF
2801 Salk Ave.
Richland, WA 99354

  • KNDU Drop Off Locations

    • 11 locations

      Kadlec is proud to be a premier sponsor of 2016 Coats for Kids drive. Let's give all the children a warm coat this winter.

    • 2 barrels and 13 boxes

      Battelle is proud to be a premier sponsor of the 2016 KNDU Coats for Kids drive. Battelle takes over 500 coats back into area schools to ensure children in need of a warm coat have one this year.

    • 8 barrels and 2 boxes

      HAPO Community Credit Union is dedicated to supporting our community, and are thrilled to be a part of the KNDU Coats for Kids program.

    • 6 locations

      Walmart

      Walmart is a Proud Sponsor of the 2016 Coats for Kids Drive!

    • 1 barrel 1 box

      Bring your new or gently used heavy coats to the game! Let's make a difference in our community

    • 1 barrel

      Tri-City Cleaners are proud to be one of the 2016 KNDU Coats for Kids drop-off location.  All coats are cleaned by Tri-City Cleaners before they are given back to the community.

    • 1 location

      KNDU Studios

      3312 W. Kennewick Ave.Kennewick, WA 99336 (509) 737-6700
    More
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures