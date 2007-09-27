KNDU Studios - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

1 Location

KNDU Studios

3312 W. Kennewick Ave.
Kennewick, WA 99336
(509) 737-6700

  • KNDU Drop Off Locations

    • 11 locations

      Kadlec is proud to be a premier sponsor of 2016 Coats for Kids drive. Let's give all the children a warm coat this winter.

    • 2 barrels and 13 boxes

      Battelle is proud to be a premier sponsor of the 2016 KNDU Coats for Kids drive. Battelle takes over 500 coats back into area schools to ensure children in need of a warm coat have one this year.

    • 8 barrels and 2 boxes

      HAPO Community Credit Union is dedicated to supporting our community, and are thrilled to be a part of the KNDU Coats for Kids program.

    • 1 barrel 1 box

      Bring your new or gently used heavy coats to the game! Let's make a difference in our community

    • 1 barrel

      Tri-City Cleaners are proud to be one of the 2016 KNDU Coats for Kids drop-off location.  All coats are cleaned by Tri-City Cleaners before they are given back to the community.

    • 1 location

      KNDU Studios

