1 Location

The Salvation Army

11 S. 6th Ave.
Yakima, WA 98902
(509) 453-3139

  • KNDO Coats For Kids Drop Off

    • 6 locations

      All six branches of Central Valley Bank will be collection sites for KNDO. Please stop by with your coat donation and make this a warm season for everyone! " Click here

    • 5 locations

      Tree Top Outlet

      Bring your gently used or new heavy coat to donate, your donations will help keep a child warm this winter.

    • 1 location

      Yakima Specialties

      Yakima Specialties is a proud sponsor of the 2016 Coats for Kids drive. You can drop off any new or gently used heavy coats at this location.

    • Campbell & Company

      Campbell & Company is proud to be a sponsor of KNDO's 2015 Coats for Kid's drive.
    • 3 locations

      ShopKo Hometown

      Bring your gently used or new heavy coat to donate, your donations will help keep a child warm this winter.

    • 1 location

      Yakima Specialties-Yakima Medical Laundry

      This is Yakima Specialties' 2nd year of helping KNDO's Coats For Kids by cleaning the coats before they are given to kids in our community.
    • 1 location

    • 1 location

       216 W. Yakima Ave in downtown Yakima

