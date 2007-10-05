KNDU School Challenge

Kadlec is partnering with KNDU-TV and the Salvation Army to present Coats for Kids 2017. Specifically, Kadlec is proud to host the 14th Annual Coats for Kids School Challenge. Last year, the School Challenge brought in more than 2,000 coats. This year, our goal is to collect over 3,000 coats to keep families in our community warm. With your help, we can do it! Heavy, warm winter coats are what we need!

The Kadlec/KNDU Coats for Kids School Challenge will run from October 1st through December 1st. The challenge includes a fun give-away to the school that has collected the most coats at the challenge half-way mark, on November 8th. The school that has collected the most heavy, warm winter coats between October 1 and November 8, will win 20 tickets to a Tri City Americans hockey game and their school will be recognized with an over-head announcement during the game. Coat collection barrels will be delivered to participating schools on or around October 1, or whenever your school signs up to participate. The barrels will be picked up in January.

The Kadlec/KNDU Coats for Kids School Challenge will conclude on December 1st. On Monday, December 4, KNDU will host an event where the winners of the School Challenge will be announced on live television. Additionally, Kadlec and KNDU will attend an assembly at the School Challenge winning school to present an award, sometime in December.

Kadlec is humbled to support the Coats for Kids School Challenge and will donate $200 to each school that collects at least 100 heavy, warm coats between October 1 and December 1. Kadlec will donate $500 to the school that collects the highest number of coats and KNDU will donate a trophy. Last year, Ruth Livingston Elementary School was the winner of the 2016 School Challenge, collecting hundreds and hundreds of heavy, warm coats!

We look forward to your participation and your help keeping families in our community warm this winter!

If you would like additional information, please feel free to contact us.

Tiffany Flager, Account Manager KNDU-TV 3312 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick WA tiffany.flager@kndu.com 509-737-6706

Emily Volland, Community Relations Manager, Kadlec 888 Swift Blvd. Richland, WA Emily.volland@kadlecmed.org 509-942-2286

Participating Schools

Southgage

Orchard Elementary

Tri-Tech Skill Center

River View High