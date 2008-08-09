Dino Rossi Tours Toppenish Hops Fields to Talk About the Economy

TOPPENISH, Wash- Republican gubernatorial candidate Dino Rossi is learning about hops and how important they are as a state crop.

Today Rossi toured the Brulotte Hop Farms to talk agriculture and focus on small business issues. Rossi said the better farms do the more jobs they create, which leads to an overall healthier economy.

Owners of the farm explained how difficult hops farms can be because of all the equipment necessary to maintain and harvest the crop.

"These are all small business people. You know these are folks that believe they have a product or service that someone else wants and they risk their families entire financial future to chase this dream. And unfortunately having the highest small business failure rates in America they have a less than reasonable shot at success here in Washington. But it doesn't have to be that way," said Rossi.

Rossi also shared that his transportation plan would not increase taxes on gas, which he said would help farmers.