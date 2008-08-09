WA father gets 50 years in baby death

Associated Press - August 9, 2008 1:35 PM ET

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Pierce County judge has ruled 26 years in prison isn't nearly enough time for a man convicted of beating his 3-month-old son to death.

Superior Court Judge Vicki Hogan Friday ruled 24-year-old Francisco B. Sao should spend 50 years behind bars for killing his boy, Trumane. Fifty years is considered an exceptionally tough sentence.

The judge says Sao abused his "position of trust" as the baby's father.

A jury convicted Sao last month of second-degree murder in the infant's death.

Deputy prosecutor Jared Ausserer says Sao punched the baby in the abdomen multiple times the night of July 25, 2007, at an apartment in Lakewood. Ausserer told the judge the blows were so powerful that they forced the infant's internal organs into his spine, rupturing them.

Ausserer says instead of seeking medical aid for his son, whom witnesses testified was in obvious distress, Sao left the apartment to smoke a cigarette.

Sao later fled the state when police were called. He was caught in California.

Sao's lawyer, James Schoenberger, asked Hogan to impose a sentence within the standard range, which was 18 years to 26 years, four months. Schoenberger says his client was high on methamphetamine the night his son died.

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.