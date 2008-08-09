Poulsbo WA man charged with vehicular homicide

Associated Press - August 9, 2008 12:05 PM ET

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - Kitsap County prosecutors have filed a vehicular homicide charge against a Poulsbo man in the Jan. 21 death of a 34-year-old woman following the completion of an investigation by sheriff's deputies.

In court documents, deputies say Jessica Z. Torres of Port Orchard was driving home from work when her car was struck by one driven by 33-year-old Stephen T. Harvey.

Deputies say they took a sample of Harvey's blood and found it contained both alcohol and marijuana. His blood alcohol level was found to be was found to be 0.10, above the 0.08 legal limit for driving. Deputies say a half-empty 1.75 liter Jim Beam whiskey bottle was found in the back seat of Harvey's car.

Deputies say the needle in the speedometer in Harvey's car was stuck at 75 mph.

Harvey sustained minor injuries. He appeared in Kitsap County Superior Court in January before he was released from the Kitsap County Jail.

Harvey has been ordered to appear in court on Aug. 18 to face the charge.

