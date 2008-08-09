Man pleads not guilty to Ferndale WA ATM attack

Associated Press - August 9, 2008 4:35 PM ET

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in an attack of a woman with a box cutter.

Joseph Ryan Smith appeared Friday in Whatcom County Superior Court.

Smith is accused of attacking 24-year-old Samantha Shields while she was at a Ferndale, Wash., ATM July 30.

Shields says she tried to give Smith her purse, but he didn't want it. She suffered cuts to her jaw and throat, requiring 50 stitches to close her cuts.

Bank employees heard Shields' screams and chased off Smith. The entire attack was caught on videotape.

Smith is scheduled to make his next court appearance Sept. 17 for a pre-trial hearing.

Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.