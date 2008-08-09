Dog Days of Summer at Blossom House

YAKIMA, Wash.--Blossom House Retirement Center has gone to the dogs. The Humane Society of Central Washington joined Blossom House in hosting a fundraiser for local animals.

Dogs were available for interaction and adoption. There was also a pie toss and yard games set up for kids and the young at heart. Blossom House is one of the few homes that lets people keep pets. Resident Director Linda Mackie says animals are what keep many at Blossom House going.

"[The pets] are most of their lives," said Mackie. "They love the dogs. They're just out and they love it."

A K-9 dog from the Yakima Search and Rescue team was also on hand. Mackie said she wanted people to realize what the K-9 does for the community.

Raffles were held to raise money for the humane society. Between four and five hundred dollars was raised. Two puppies were also able to find new homes.





