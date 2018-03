Woman Crashes Car Into Toppenish Bank Posted: Saturday, August 9, 2008 8:29 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, August 10, 2008 2:55 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

TOPPENISH, Wash.--A woman crashed into the Toppenish Bank of America this morning, but she wasn't there to rob it. She told police she was avoiding traffic. Police say she popped the clutch and hit the side of the building. She had two children in the car, but no one was injured. Damage to the bank and car was minimal. A Toppenish police officer ticketed the woman for driving without insurance.