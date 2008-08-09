Casa Mia Employees Robbed at Gun Point and Locked in Freezer

RICHLAND, Wash-- Three employees are robbed at gun point and then locked inside of a freezer. The robbery happened late last night at the Casa Mia Restaurant and Pizzeria in Richland. Police are still looking for two men who robbed a restaurant.



Employees tell police one man was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt with a bandana covering his face. Another man was wearing dark clothing and holding a long rifle. He later forced the manager to open the safe.

From here, the suspects ordered three employees at gun point to walk backwards into the freezer. By the time police arrived, both men were gone with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"Nobody was harmed during it. They were scared because somebody put a gun to them and ordered them into a freezer," said Corp. Scott Morrell, Richland Police Department.



After waiting several minutes, one of the workers used a cell-phone to call 9-1-1 from inside the freezer. They remained in the freezer until police were able to clear the building.



A Kennewick Police K-9 officer helped with the search, but came up empty. At this time, Richland Police only have a vague description of the suspects. Again, they were two men, one wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt and the other in all black clothing.