Anonymous Tip Leads to Backyard Pot Bust in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash-- An anonymous tip leads Richland Police to a backyard on Tinkle St. where they find four large marijuana plants.



Richland Police arrested 33-year-old Brandon Sherman who officers say has a history of drug charges. Sherman claimed he was growing marijuana for medical purposes, but could not show any proof of a prescription to police.



The plants in the backyard were about three-feet-tall. Sherman's girlfriend, who owns the home, was also arrested, but later released. Police believe the suspects are both avid readers.

"We searched the residence and we found a book that was titled 'How to grow marijuana'," said Officer Eduardo Garcia, Richland Police Department.



Police also found containers, a digital scale, and several bags of marijuana. Sherman was booked into the Benton County Jail. He is charged with intent to deliver and manufacturing marijuana.



The anonmynous tip allowed police to get access to a search warrant. They say if you see something out of the ordinary, call the non-emergency line and report the incident.



