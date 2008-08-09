American Idol Auditions in the Tri-Cities

PASCO, Wash-- For the first time in the Tri-Cities, talented singers got a shot at becoming the next American Idol. Legacy Ford in Pasco hosted auditions today.



Several hopeful contestants actually camped out all night. Space was limited to 70 contestants. Judges included local DJ's and a record company executive.



The critiques weren't up to par with Simon Cowell, but they weren't afraid to give a few negative comments. Hundreds of proud family friends watched as each singer performed on stage.



"I already tried out before and didn't make it, but my family just really thinks I'm good. I believe in myself and that I am good. We decided to get dressed up and get a new wardrobe to try again and see what happens," said Elysia Villanueva, contestant.



Judges will call back about 10 contestants from today's audition. One singer will be chosen to win a guaranteed spot in front of American Idol producers in New Jersey. Legacy Ford will be paying their travel bills.