Shooting Suspect Still At Large

YAKIMA, Wash.--A Yakima man is in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. Police say the victim and another man were walking on 18th street near Mead Avenue when a man with a gun approached them and demanded money. The men complied, but the gunman shot one man in the leg anyway. Officers say the injury is not life-threatening. Witnesses describe the gunman as a Hispanic standing about 5'5" and 150 pounds. At this point he is still at large. Anyone with information is urged to call Yakima Police Department.