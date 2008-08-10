Shooting Suspect Still At Large - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Shooting Suspect Still At Large

YAKIMA, Wash.--A Yakima man is in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning.  Police say the victim and another man were walking on 18th street near Mead Avenue when a man with a gun approached them and demanded money.  The men complied, but the gunman shot one man in the leg anyway.  Officers say the injury is not life-threatening.  Witnesses describe the gunman as a Hispanic standing about 5'5" and 150 pounds.  At this point he is still at large.  Anyone with information is urged to call Yakima Police Department.

