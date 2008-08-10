Apple Health Bus for Kids will Stop in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash-- More than 75k children in Washington State are uninsured despite the state's legislative efforts to make government programs more available.To help get more children insured in state-sponsored healthcare, the Apple Health for Kids Bus is coming to the Tri-Cities.The bus will be parked outside the Benton-Franklin Health District Clinic in Kennewick from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 12th and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 13th.State intake workers will be on the bus to help families apply for children's medical. If you don't have health insurance, emergency rooms are most likely a main source of medical care.

"If you have a heart attack, if you have a trauma problem, Obgyn, you're delivering a baby, you got a sick child, every minute counts and right now those times to treatment are getting longer and longer," said Dr. Riccardo Martinez, American College of Emergency Physicians.



The bus will also be making a stop in Yakima on Aug. 14th at the Neighborhood Health Services Community Clinic. The clinic's address is 12 South 8th St.



Washington State Governor Christine Gregoire has set a goal of insuring all children by 2010. The Apple Health Intiative is an important step towards meeting that goal.



