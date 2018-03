Hwy 395 Lane Restrictions Start Monday Posted: Sunday, August 10, 2008 9:08 PM EDT Updated: Monday, August 11, 2008 3:36 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

PASCO, Wash-- Construction will continue this week on Highway 395 at the Court St. interchange starting tomorrow at 6 pm until August 14th. Lanes in both directions of 395 will be restricted to one lane.



The highway will then close to all traffic at 11 p.m. re-opening at 5:30 a.m. Detours will be posted at the Court St. interchange. Crews will be removing a concrete barrier.