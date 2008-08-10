Classic Car Show Helps Fight Hunger in the Tri-Cities Posted: Sunday, August 10, 2008 9:16 PM EDT Updated: Monday, August 11, 2008 3:34 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

KENNEWICK, Wash-- A car show in Kennewick is helping fill the shelves at the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Today's unlimited show in Columbia Park was put on by the Mid-Columbia Chapter of MoPar.



It was the car club's first annual show and shine. Each car registered in the show donated $20 to the food bank.



Before the car show, $5,000 was raised. Major sponsors of the event were CH2M Hill and Fluor Hanford. Food bank volunteers say their shelves were starting to look empty but now they are filling back up.



The President of MoPar, Chuck Wolfe, says he's impressed by the support of the Tri-Cities classic car community.



"I challenged them, let's do something for charity and I started back in March and here we are," said Wolfe.



The Tri-Cities Food Bank feeds more than 90k people in the Tri-Cities every year. The Mid-Columbia Chapter of MoPar picked the food bank because they wanted to make sure every dime raised at the show stayed in the community.



Cars on display ranged from 1920's Mercedes to classic jeeps from the 1940's.



