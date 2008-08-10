Washington Junior Horse Show Hits Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.--Kids saddled up for the final day of the Washington Junior Horse Show in Yakima. The 4H club sponsors the three-day event, which is in its 67th year, all in Yakima. Kids from all over Washington met at State Fair Park to compete in categories like jumping, saddleseat and bareback riding. After competing only against riders in Yakima county, the chance to face off against kids from across the state can be a great learning experience.

"This gives them the opportunity to have a chance to compete against kids from other counties," said Ann George, a member of the 4H Board of Directors. "[They can] really see how their skills rate next to 4H members who have trained in other parts of the state."

Nearly half of the 85 kids competing are from Yakima County. Riders from Benton, Kittitas and Franklin Counties also took part. The 4H club said they are able to host the event year after year because of generous support by the Central Washington community.