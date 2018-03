YAKIMA, Wash.--Fender benders may be a thing of the past...if a new offramp is built off of Interstate 82 at Yakima Avenue. Merging on to Yakima Avenue heading east can be quite dangerous. The free right has caused many accidents in recent years.

Drivers usually have to look backwards to see if it's safe to start merging. The proposed plan would add another lane and cost about 1.5 million dollars. Land is currently being purchased by the state.