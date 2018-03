YAKIMA, Wash. -- Secretary of State Sam Reed is touring Washington on a voter-awareness tour called "Top-2-Palooza".

Reed is predicting a voter turnout of 46%, which would be the highest it has been since 1972.

The tour bus will be in Yakima on Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 at the county building on North 2nd street.

From 1:30 to 2:30, the tour bus will be in Prosser at the Benton County Elections Department on Market Street.