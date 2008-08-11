Mariners Put Bloomquist On 15-day Disabled List

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners put versatile utility player
Willie Bloomquist on the 15-day disabled list yesterday. He could
miss the rest of the season after injuring his hamstring running
out a ground ball in Saturday's night's game against the Tampa Bay
Rays.
Bloomquist collapsed in pain after reaching first base in the
10th inning of the 11-inning loss to Tampa Bay.
Bloomquist was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring.
Manager Jim Riggleman called the injury "significant" and said he
doesn't know whether Bloomquist will return this season.
Bloomquist has played six positions for the Mariners this year.
He was hitting .279 with 32 runs scored, and recently played
mostly in a platoon with Jeremy Reed in center field. Bloomquist
also started games in right field, left field, third base,
shortstop and second base this season. He will have an MRI
tomorrow.
Seattle recalled infielder Tug Hulett from Triple-A Tacoma to
take Bloomquist's roster spot.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)