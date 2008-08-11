Mariners Put Bloomquist On 15-day Disabled List Posted: Monday, August 11, 2008 11:14 AM EDT Updated: Monday, August 11, 2008 11:14 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners put versatile utility player

Willie Bloomquist on the 15-day disabled list yesterday. He could

miss the rest of the season after injuring his hamstring running

out a ground ball in Saturday's night's game against the Tampa Bay

Rays.

Bloomquist collapsed in pain after reaching first base in the

10th inning of the 11-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Bloomquist was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring.

Manager Jim Riggleman called the injury "significant" and said he

doesn't know whether Bloomquist will return this season.

Bloomquist has played six positions for the Mariners this year.

He was hitting .279 with 32 runs scored, and recently played

mostly in a platoon with Jeremy Reed in center field. Bloomquist

also started games in right field, left field, third base,

shortstop and second base this season. He will have an MRI

tomorrow.

Seattle recalled infielder Tug Hulett from Triple-A Tacoma to

take Bloomquist's roster spot.

