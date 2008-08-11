Sidewinders Slip Past Tacoma 4-3

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A sacrifice fly by Phil Avlas brought in
the winning run in the eighth inning last night as the Tucson
Sidewinders beat the Tacoma Rainiers, 4-3, in a Pacific Coast
League game in Arizona.
Tacoma's runs came on an RBI single by Shawn Garrett, a
run-scoring double by Victor Diaz, and a grounder by Prentice
Redman.
The two teams wind up their series tonight with Max Scherzer on
the mound for Tucson and Brandon Morrow starting for Tacoma.
