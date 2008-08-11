Sidewinders Slip Past Tacoma 4-3 Posted: Monday, August 11, 2008 11:17 AM EDT Updated: Monday, August 11, 2008 11:17 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A sacrifice fly by Phil Avlas brought in

the winning run in the eighth inning last night as the Tucson

Sidewinders beat the Tacoma Rainiers, 4-3, in a Pacific Coast

League game in Arizona.

Tacoma's runs came on an RBI single by Shawn Garrett, a

run-scoring double by Victor Diaz, and a grounder by Prentice

Redman.

The two teams wind up their series tonight with Max Scherzer on

the mound for Tucson and Brandon Morrow starting for Tacoma.

