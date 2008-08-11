Affordable Health Care Options for Your Kids

YAKIMA, Wa.- Seven thousand people in the Yakima Valley are uninsured. Parents say high prices make it so difficult to get coverage for their families.

"When you only make $1,200 a month that's half your check," said Celika Holloway, a concerned parent.

Celika has three children and like any other parent, she knows life can get expensive.

"Food, diapers, accomodations that come with children," said Holloway.

Celika's children use a medical coupon. The coupon is paid for by the Department of Social and Health Services and is completely free for anyone under the age of 18. Eligibility can range between low income and working families. A family of four with an income of less than $54,000 is eligible.

"I think it should be more eligible for more people," said Holloway.

And so does the Neighborhood Health Center. This is why they're trying to help more people get affordable insurance.

"We know that uninsured families will wait longer when they get sick...we want them to get health care earlier," said Rhonda Hauff, the primary care administrator at the Neighborhood Health Center.

Families without insurance only go to health clinics for emergencies.

"To try to bring focus of health care and early intervention to awareness of families before urgent needs come up," said Hauff.

The Neighborhood Health Center will be holding free insurance screenings for children and teens on Thursday.