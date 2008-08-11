Bill Would Require New Vehicles to be Flex-fuel Ready

YAKIMA, Wash- Flex-fuel vehicles are capable of taking both traditional gasoline and also other forms of fuels, like ethanol.

And with gas prices hovering around $4 a gallon they could save you money. If passed this bill would require all new vehicles to be flex fuel ready.

This is an attempt to reduce dependency on foreign oil. Engines would have to be able to switch between gasoline and an alternate source of fuel. Some other options being ethanol, methanol or bio diesel.

However there are a few things you can do with your current car to conserve fuel.

"If you just do the fluid flush when it's recommended. Rotate your tires, that's really highly recommended, your car will get it's best gas mileage. Make sure your tires are properly inflated," said Henry Solano, car salesman.



Another option for fuel economy is a hybrid car. These switch between gasoline and electric power. When you slow down or stop the engine runs on electricity. When you hit higher speeds the car runs on gas.

It would cost car manufacturers about $100 more per vehicle to make them flex-fuel.