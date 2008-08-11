Kidnapping Suspects Back In Pasco Jail

PASCO, Wash.-- Two suspects involved in kidnapping a 19-year-old Pasco woman made their first appearance in front of a judge, on Monday.

29-year-old Verla Spencer and 26-year-old Andrea Parr were in Franklin County Court. Both women were assigned a defense attorney from the county.

Spencer asked the judge to lower bail from $250,000, because she says she's a mother of six. The judge denied the request because of the nature of the charges.

"We believe high bail is justified because of the circumstances of these people fleeing the Tri-Cities," said Franklin County Prosecutor, Steve Lowe.

The Franklin County Prosecutor also says it could be up to 30 days for the other two suspects to be brought back to the Tri-Cities.

Marnicus Lockhard and Ashone Hollinquest were both arrested last week and charged with kidnapping 19-year-old Tiairra Garcia.