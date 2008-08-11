Greenies in Richland Sells All Things Green

RICHLAND, Wash-- Greenies in Richland has only been open for about four months, but it's living up to it's name by selling all things green. It's a very unique store for the Tri-City area.



Their philosophy is to educate people about what is good and bad to put in and on their body. They sell organic food, clothing, and skin care products, along with a lot of outdoor equipment.



The owners originally worked in retail furniture, but decided to try something they actually enjoyed doing.

"We're a mom and pop, we try for the best customer service we can give and we just take a lot of pride in what we do and try and do it well," said Matt Murphy, Owner of Greenies.



Murphy says they' re the only store in Tri-Cities to sell kayaks that can sail and be peddled for a leg work out.



An older crowd of customers have taken interest in there "retro banana bikes" called Crusiers. Each bike has it's own personal design and they are very comfortable.



Greenies is only a block away from the river, at Lee Blvd. and George Washington Way making it easy for people who rent kayaks to walk to the water.



