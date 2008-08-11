Chinese in Tri-Cities Excited to Watch the Beijing Olympics

KENNEWICK, Wash. - China has been waiting almost 100 years to host the Olympics. Now that they have their chance Chinese across the world are very proud of their country. Several Chinese in the Tri-Cities are glued to their T.V.'s.KNDU talked to people from China living in the Tri-Cities and they were impressed with the magnitude of the opening ceremony.Being able to watch their culture displayed in such a massive performance is something they never imagined could happen. Some say it's because of the many turmoils their country has faced in the past.

As the eternal torch was lit, millions of people across the world were stunned by the opening ceremony at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"I never watched the Olympics, so before I watched I looked up on the Internet and it said the ceremony was a really good one," said Qingya Liu, Employee at Shanghai Restaurant in Kennewick.

For basketball fans it's hard to chose what country you are going to support. Some prefer Kobe Bryant, other's are loyal to Yao Ming.

"Either China or USA. I live in the USA so I mean, it doesn't matter to me. It's all the same," said Ming Tam, manager at China Cafe in Kennewick.



It's not all the same though if you're star struck by some of the athletes, like swimmer Michael Phelps.



"He's amazing, ya he's like really good," said Liu.



They're proud of their country and their successful effort to catch eyes all over the world.



"For the first time doing the Summer Olympics, it's pretty nice," said Tam.



Tam says he will be following the American and Chinese Basketball Teams and depending on who's winning that's who he'll be rooting for.

The Beijing Olympics is broadcasted live during primetime. Coverage starts tonight at 8 p.m. with team finals for men's gymnastics followed by Michael Phelps quest for another gold medal in the 200 meter freestyle.