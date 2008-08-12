Annual DUI Patrol Emphasis Dedicated to the Memory of Brandon Clements

YAKIMA, Wash-- Officers are gearing up for the annual DUI patrol emphasis, Drive Hammered, Get Nailed. And this year's emphasis has special meaning.

It's dedicated to Brandon Clements. Officers are on a mission to clear the roads of drunk drivers. Clements was killed by a drunk driver in June of 2001. He was 22 and attending Washington State University.

Impaired driving is the leading cause of death in traffic crashes. Making up 46 percent of the deaths in 2007. Most of these accidents occur in the summer months, which is why this patrol emphasis will happen between August 15th and September 1st. Drinking and late night driving often combine to make the nighttime hours the most dangerous.

"We hear a lot of people who get arrested for DUI say they were never gonna hurt anybody, but if you ask 99 out of 100 people we arrest for serious injury collisions, their goal was to go out and not hurt any one either," said Sgt. Shawn Boyle, Yakima Police Department.

Receiving grant money for the summer emphasis YPD is putting more patrolmen on the streets. Officers will be working extra six hour shifts--mainly on the weekends. Grant money covers the overtime.

As always Sgt. Boyle reminds people to designate a driver or call a cab.